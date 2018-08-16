British Sailing Team on a screen near you!

The show, which will be broadcast on BBC2 at 2pm, goes behind the scenes of Britain’s Olympic sailing programme halfway through the Tokyo 2020 cycle.

Presenter Shirley Robertson, herself a two-time gold Olympic medallist sailor, spent time embedded with the British Sailing Team in the run-up to and during the 2018 Sailing World Championships.

The documentary follows some of the team’s best known sailors including:

Rio 2016 gold medallist Hannah Mills and her crew Eilidh McIntyre, London 2012 silver medallist Luke Patience and his sailing partner Chris Grube, Olympians Nick Thompson and Ali Young plus up-and-coming talents like teenage windsurfer Emma Wilson.

The programme will also be available to watch online on the BBC iPlayer and on the red button between 7pm and 9pm on Sunday and Monday.

