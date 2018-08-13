Ainslie Cleans House

Just how many boats can you have at one time?

Well it seem that Ben Ainslie needs the space down in Old Portsmouth and something has to go, and that old AC45F is just taking up room.

For £100,000 ONO you can own the most successful AC45F from the 35th America’s Cup campaign with both the America’s Cup World Series 15/16 and the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup 2017 in her trophy cabinet.

The one-design wingsail catamaran was designed for the America’s Cup World Series and can foil at a top speed of 38 Knots.

Built in 2015, the 13.45 m (44.1 ft) carbon composite foiling catamaran is advertised as in excellent condition and if you come up with the price maybe Ben would throw in a couple of starter lessons . . .

