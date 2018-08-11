Sad News - Wayne Rogers

It is with the greatest sadness that I have to report the tragic death of Wayne Rogers, a long standing, active and very popular HISC member. Wayne ended his days doing one of the things he absolutely loved, racing in an exciting Cowes Week. Our deepest sympathies to his wife Allison and children, Marcus and Anna.

I feel compelled to add a personal perspective to a man who touched many of our lives. I had not know Wayne well for long, but his warmth, sensitivity, inspiring sense of humour and passion for life was a delightful mix. He was a lovely man, it was impossible not to feel better about life after a spell of his intelligent and insightful banter. He lived life to the full, made sense of life's complexities and inspired many of us around him. He will be so, so sadly missed - forever in our memory.

Nick Peters

Commodore

Hayling Island SC