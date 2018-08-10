Cowes Week yachtsman dies

"The team at Lendy Cowes Week are extremely sad to confirm the death of one of our competitors while racing here today (Friday 10th August).

The casualty was quickly transferred to shore by an event safety boat. Medical assistance was waiting on shore and the casualty was then taken by ambulance to St Mary's Hospital, Newport, where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin have been informed.

The team at Lendy Cowes Week are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."

The incident is believed to have involved a crewman from an RS Elite class yacht.

He was picked up by a RIB in Osborne Bay and brought to Trinity Landing and transferred to St Mary's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

