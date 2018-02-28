News
 

InkDisplay - High contrast display for sailing

InkDisplay - a high contrast display for sailing with the best possible visibility even through polarized sunglasses in direct sunshine.

Click image for a larger image

Basically, it is a screen for sailors allowing them to view all race relevant information.

It has bright e-ink display, batteries four times more powerful than regular tablets; it is fully waterproof, with a rubberized cover so it sticks to the deck, and if you drop it – it will not break but bounce.

The Sailracer.net display app mirrors your screen from a regular phone or tablet on the InkDisplay screen.

InkDisplay Main features:

E-Ink carta (e-paper) screen technology provides perfect visibility in direct sunlight from all directions, even with polarized sunglasses.

Batteries, over 4 times more powerful than usual, keep the display running on a full refresh rate for several days.

It is waterproof – IP68 means the device can be immersed underwater, not only for half an hour, like most waterproof devices, but for months – there is no risk of leakage.

The case, made from soft polyurethane resin, absorbs shock vibration if you drop it, making it non- slippery on a wet deck.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
19 March 2018 10:13 GMT

Related articles

InkDisplay - High contrast display for sailing 19 March 2018 10:13
Giles Scott on the America's Cup and the Olympics 17 March 2018 17:35
The Ocean Brothers - Fighting Skin Cancer 14 March 2018 10:27
Newest MAF charity floatplane visiting UK 13 March 2018 20:31
Itchenor SC launches introductory members offer 8 March 2018 10:18
Medemblik Regatta blasts World Sailing failure 7 March 2018 22:57
RYA Dinghy Show 2018 hailed a success 5 March 2018 18:50
YJA Young Blogger of the Year Winners 5 March 2018 16:12
Holyhead Marina and yachts wrecked by Storm Emma 2 March 2018 23:06
24-hour America’s Cup Grind-athon for Sport Relief 2 March 2018 10:49
The World Sailing Presidential Newsletter 28 February 2018 20:55
Dinghy Foiling From Start to Finish 28 February 2018 16:22


Latest






















UK Hosted