InkDisplay - High contrast display for sailing

InkDisplay - a high contrast display for sailing with the best possible visibility even through polarized sunglasses in direct sunshine.
Click image for a larger image
Basically, it is a screen for sailors allowing them to view all race relevant information.
It has bright e-ink display, batteries four times more powerful than regular tablets; it is fully waterproof, with a rubberized cover so it sticks to the deck, and if you drop it – it will not break but bounce.
The Sailracer.net display app mirrors your screen from a regular phone or tablet on the InkDisplay screen.
InkDisplay Main features:
E-Ink carta (e-paper) screen technology provides perfect visibility in direct sunlight from all directions, even with polarized sunglasses.
Batteries, over 4 times more powerful than usual, keep the display running on a full refresh rate for several days.
It is waterproof – IP68 means the device can be immersed underwater, not only for half an hour, like most waterproof devices, but for months – there is no risk of leakage.
The case, made from soft polyurethane resin, absorbs shock vibration if you drop it, making it non- slippery on a wet deck.
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
19 March 2018 10:13 GMT