Newest MAF charity floatplane visiting UK



Amphibious Cessna 208

For two weeks only, this beautiful aircraft will be in the UK – and we would love you to come and see it before it begins its service in Bangladesh – one of the poorest and most vulnerable countries in the world.

You can see the plane at three different venues - weather permitting:

1. Date: 17 March - Lodge on Loch Lomond, Luss, G83 8PA - Time: 11am - 3pm.

Our team and seaplane pilot Chad Tilley will be ready to welcome you in the Glenn Luss Suite, where you can find out more about the aircraft and it’s service in Bangladesh.

The aircraft will arrive around 11am, and leave by 3pm – subject to weather conditions.



Calshot Activities Centre

2. Date: 20 March - Calshot Activities Centre, Southampton SO45 1BR - Time: 11am – 3pm (visitor car park open 8:30am - 10pm)

Come and see our brand-new floatplane land on water at this historic seaplane landing site.

Our team will be ready to welcome you in Kinkead Room (adjacent to the café) to talk about the new aircraft and its service in Bangladesh.

The aircraft will touch down in Stanswood Bay – visible from the beach at the Activity Centre – at approximately 12 noon.

It will tie down on dry land close to Calshot Castle so you can take a closer look at this special plane.

3. Date: 24 March - IWM Duxford, Cambridgeshire, England, CB22 4QR - Time: 10am – 4pm (visitor car park open 10am - 6pm).

Come and see our brand-new floatplane at this iconic aviation hotspot.

Our team will be ready to welcome you in the impressive IWM Conservation Hall and talk about the new aircraft and its service in Bangladesh.

MAF, the world’s largest humanitarian airline, was established by a handful of RAF personnel in the aftermath of WWII.

Born from a desire to use aircraft for the good of those in great need, today MAF flies to over 1,500 remote locations across 26 developing countries, delivering vital aid to locations only accessible by air.

For more information about the Amphibious Cessna Caravan’s ‘flying visit’ this Spring, visit www.maf-uk.org

