Itchenor SC launches introductory members offer

2000 - Click image for a larger image

The Club has purchased three brand new 2000 dinghies that can be booked by members on a whole or half day basis from Wednesday to Sunday throughout the season.

The new fleet will give more people the opportunity to get out on the water and enjoy all the Club has to offer without having to own a boat.

All those interested in joining this relaxed sailing programme at Itchenor can enjoy a special introductory members’ offer for the first year and free first use of one of the Club’s 2000 dinghies.

Those who have yet to reach the required level to take a boat out on their own, will receive a free half day training session or alternatively they can join one of the various RYA training weekends that the Club runs.

The 2000 Experience comes with weekly activities and events including training, cruising, beach picnics, racing and regattas, allowing members to have fun whilst developing their sailing skills and meeting other likeminded sailors.

Itchenor SC - Click image for a larger image

Set in the beautiful Chichester Harbour, Itchenor Sailing Club has a 90-year history and benefits from being one of the few Clubs in the Harbour which can offer sailing at all states of the tide.

This is a great opportunity to join this prestigious Club in one of the most beautiful parts of the South Coast and take advantage of the delightful Clubhouse with its restaurant, bar and accommodation, and the many events that take place.

To find out more about joining the new 2000 Experience at Itchenor visit www.itchenorsc.co.uk or call 01243 512400.



G New

8 March 2018 10:18 GMT