Medemblik Regatta blasts World Sailing failure

With the 34th edition of the Dutch Olympic classes regatta due to be held from 22 to 26 of May at Medemblik, Holland, the organisers have taken World Sailing to task for their regatta planning and treatment of existing National events.

The Medemblik regatta used to be a World Cup event, but is now named a 'World Sailing Classic Event' by World Sailing, the international sailing federation.

The Medemblik Regatta authority claims that for the last two years World Sailing has failed in its promise to build on strong, existing major Olympic Class International Events.

In 2017 the World Cup Santander was planned close to the event, this year the World Cup Marseille is scheduled just a week after the Medemblik Regatta, and the 470 European Championships clashes. So no 470 sailors at the Medemblik Regatta this year.

The regatta organisers make the point that the sailing world benefits from a well organized calendar.

World Sailing and class organizations organizing those big championships, can’t just expect the regatta will still be there the next year.

Medemblik is not the only national regatta to suffer from the heavy hand of World Sailing as it has struggled to organise an Olympic classes world circuit of events.

The long running Olympic classes British event at the Weymouth Olympic site has been scrapped following rejection by World Sailing as a World Cup event.

Germany's Kiel Week, Australia's Melbourne event and Spain's Mallorca event have also dropped out of the World Cup circuit.

The World Sailing, 2018 World Cup Series comprises just three events this year: Miami USA, Hyères and Marseille France.

World Sailing responded to Sailweb that:

World Sailing’s Council will be reviewing the events strategy at our Mid-Year Meetings in London this May.

Gerald New - Sailweb

6 March 2018 9:23 GMT