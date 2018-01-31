News
 

RYA Dinghy Show 2018 hailed a success

The 2018 RYA Dinghy Show was hailed a success after thousands of sailors made it to Alexandra Palace over last weekend despite the exceptional weather.

The 'Beast from the East' had lost its ferocity by Saturday and although the total numbers dipped, they were a lot better than could have been expected on the Friday when it was considered cancelling the event.

“It was great to see the support that the sailing community has shown for the RYA Dinghy Show."

"We were delighted to welcome just under 8,000 people this year despite the wintery conditions outside.” said RYA Director of Sport Development Alistair Dickson.

“The feedback we’ve received from visitors, exhibitors and speakers has been really positive and all weekend the atmosphere has been buzzing throughout the whole show”.

Visitors enjoyed the brand new stages, the Class Association Stage and the Women’s Sailing Hub as well as getting close to members of the British Sailing Team including Olympic Gold Medalists Giles Scott and Hannah Mills.

It was also a success for the many exhibitors who battled their way through the snow to get to Alexandra Palace including boat builders, class associations, sailing clubs and retailers.

The RYA Dinghy Show 2019 will take place on 02-03 March at Alexandra Palace- see you there!

