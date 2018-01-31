YJA Young Blogger of the Year Winners

Monique and Ollie Vennis-Ozanne presented with their winning certificates by Barry Pickthall - Click image for a larger image

Their video on last year's Ovington Junior Inland Sailing Championship at Rutland Water was headlined at the Prizegiving held at the RYA Dinghy Show, Alexandra Palace, London.

The judges determined that this young brother and sister team, who are looking to make a first break into sailing journalism. showed remarkable professionalism, mixing drone footage with crew interviews and running commentary.

Monique (15) and Ollie Vennis-Ozanne (13) won the latest GoPro video camera presented by 1080 Media TV, whose Managing Director Cliff Webb said:

"The standard of entries for this first YJA Young Blogger Competition was encouragingly high and we as a company would be very happy to give these two an opportunity to gain work experience within the industry."

A quartet of talented youngsters were shortlisted from a wide entry encompassing all media skills from video, photography, standard blogs to an e.book and paintings.

Runners up:

Ollie Perkins (16) from Guildford, Surrey, for his widely praised book on weather forcasting titled The Message of the Clouds

Andrew Shrimpton (16) from Gosport for his interesting video presentation on the 2016 Round The Island Race.

G New

5 March 2018 16:12 GMT