Holyhead Marina and yachts wrecked by Storm Emma

The afloat.ie website reported that the sad scene became apparent at first light Friday morning.

It is understood yachts in the marina that were involved in the winter racing series were sunk and there is very little left of the marina itself.

2 March 2018 15:06 GMT