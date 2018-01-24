News
 

Holyhead Marina and yachts wrecked by Storm Emma

Force 12 winds that battered Holyhead Marina, Anglesey have left the marina 'in bits' and boats berthed in the North Wales facility are reported as 'lost'.

Holyhead Marina, Anglesey - Click image for a larger image

The afloat.ie website reported that the sad scene became apparent at first light Friday morning.

It is understood yachts in the marina that were involved in the winter racing series were sunk and there is very little left of the marina itself.

2 March 2018 15:06 GMT

