24-hour America’s Cup Grind-athon for Sport Relief

Click image for a larger image

Britain's America's Cup Challenger, Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie, is supporting Sport Relief by hosting a 24 hour America's Cup 'grind-athon' and 12-hour disco 'Spin-athon' led by Bestival Founder Rob da Bank and Longplay founder, Tim Weeks at the team's Portsmouth HQ.

The challenge starts at 22:00 on Thursday 22 March, with team members keeping the grinding going for 24 hours non-stop.

The 'spin-athon' will come into play from 10:00 on Friday 23rd and both activities will finish at 22:00 Friday evening.

Throughout the challenge the team will be looking to 'power the tower'; Portsmouth's iconic Emirates Spinnaker Tower will light up blue over the 24-hour period, as the clock counts down to 22:00 on Friday.

Team Principal and Skipper, Ben Ainslie on supporting Sport Relief, said:

"Grinding is a seriously hard endurance sport. It's full on work for the sailors/grinders to create enough power to get the boat around the race course!"

"We are looking forward to supporting Sport Relief, the whole team will be giving it a go and we also look forward to bringing the community into our home, to join us and get active whilst supporting a really fantastic cause."

Sport Relief is a nationwide campaign to encourage the nation to get active alongside raising money to help vulnerable people in both the UK and the world's poorest countries.

The team has set a fundraising target of £18,510k.

1851 is a significant date for the team, the year America's Cup first started with a race around the Isle of Wight. A British Challenger has never won the America's Cup.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

2 March 2018 9:26 GMT