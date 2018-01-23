The World Sailing Presidential Newsletter





The Presidential Letter mainly set-out again the recent decision to review five Olympic events:

• Men & Women’s Windsurfer

• Men’s One Person Dinghy Heavyweight

• Men & Women’s Two Person Dinghy

We have reported this and he offered nothing new but, just to reiterate the next step is:

By March 19, 2018 Submissions for event proposals matching the events under review must be put forward for decision at the Council meeting in May 2018.

Mr Andersen continued . . . As we look forward to our mid-year meeting in May, there are many more major deliveries that the World Sailing Board and organization as a whole are working on.

I would also like to take this opportunity to share with you some of the main tasks that we are carrying out in World Sailing:

• Development of a commercial platform

• Launch of E-Sailing

• Preparation of the first presentation of the World Sailing strategy – as agreed in May 2017

• Work on the Hempel World Sailing Championships in Aarhus

• Presentation of a World Sailing Olympic Events strategy 2021

• Planning for the sailing competition at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games

• Preparation of a report including the ongoing work with the governance commission

• Work on our future Olympic venue in Tokyo on.

So, there you have it, the commercial platform and launch of E-Sailing are top of the boards thinking . . . like the man said, follow the money.

