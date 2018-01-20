Dinghy Foiling From Start to Finish

The Foiling Dinghy Book is the first ever book on this subject and provides a perfect introduction to the world of dinghy foiling.

The various techniques are demonstrated on the International Moth, Waszp and F101, but apply to all types of foiling dinghy. The popular American foiler, the UFO, is also described.

The Foiling Dinghy Book will be launched at the RYA Dinghy Show at 1pm on Saturday 3 March on the Fernhurst Books stand, just after author Alan Hillman's talk on foiling on the main stage.

Starting with the theory, the book goes through rigging and launching, then low-ride sailing, tacking and gybing before moving onto flying and, of course, the foiling gybe and tack.

All illustrated by over 300 colour photographs and many diagrams.

The book is written by foiling guru, Alan Hillman. He was the first RYA Windsurfer Manager and set up Team Unlimited (a high-performance sailing and windsurfing centre) in Spain.

He learned to foil the hard way – by teaching himself, involving many hours on, in and under the water. He has distilled this experience into the programme offered by Pro-Vela (a sailing school specialising in foiling) and detailed in this book.

He has recently been helping the RYA develop their foiling courses and will be speaking on dinghy foiling for the second year in a row at the RYA Dinghy Show in March.

The Foiling Dinghy Book will be launched at the RYA Dinghy Show at 1pm on Saturday 3 March on the Fernhurst Books stand (H10), just after Alan’s talk on foiling on the main stage.

The Foiling Dinghy Book by Alan Hillman

Published by Fernhurst Books. RRP: £16.99

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

28 February 2018 16:22 GMT