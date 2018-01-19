News
 

Retrial for Cheeki Rafiki manslaughter

Yacht firm boss, Douglas Innes, director of Stormforce Coaching Limited, faces manslaughter charges over Cheeki Rafiki deaths in 2014.

Douglas Innes of Southampton, a director of Stormforce Coaching Limited, faces four counts of manslaughter by gross negligence at Winchester Crown Court which he denies.

Innes was convicted of failing to ensure the safety of the vessel at an earlier trial in 2017.

The trial judge discharged the jurors at Winchester Crown Court on 14 July 2017, after they were unable to reach a decision on the four manslaughter allegations, following four days of deliberation.

The Cheeki Rafiki capsized in the North Atlantic when the yacht lost its keel more than 700 miles from Nova Scotia as the crew were returning the 40ft yacht from Antigua to the UK in May 2014.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
26 February 2018 12:06 GMT

Related articles

Retrial for Cheeki Rafiki manslaughter 26 February 2018 12:06
Shortlisted for YJA Young Blogger of the Year 22 February 2018 14:06
Sir Ben Ainslie to open MACH 2018 8 February 2018 10:05
Oyster Yachts announce 400 job cuts 6 February 2018 14:40
HISC slash Membership fee 2 February 2018 22:38
Donald Crowhurst's ill-fated voyage movie released 31 January 2018 12:06
Sailing Clubs under Internet attack 26 January 2018 10:46
British Sailing - No Respect? 24 January 2018 14:05
Prada chip-in another £57m for Luna Rossa 23 January 2018 15:43
New Clubhouse for Ullswater YC 23 January 2018 14:46
Flo1 foiling dinghy at Boot Dusseldorf 20 January 2018 14:16
BAR Technologies launches revolutionary new yacht 19 January 2018 21:25


Latest






















UK Hosted