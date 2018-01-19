Retrial for Cheeki Rafiki manslaughter

Douglas Innes of Southampton, a director of Stormforce Coaching Limited, faces four counts of manslaughter by gross negligence at Winchester Crown Court which he denies.

Innes was convicted of failing to ensure the safety of the vessel at an earlier trial in 2017.

The trial judge discharged the jurors at Winchester Crown Court on 14 July 2017, after they were unable to reach a decision on the four manslaughter allegations, following four days of deliberation.

The Cheeki Rafiki capsized in the North Atlantic when the yacht lost its keel more than 700 miles from Nova Scotia as the crew were returning the 40ft yacht from Antigua to the UK in May 2014.

G New

26 February 2018 12:06 GMT