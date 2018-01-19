News
 

Shortlisted for YJA Young Blogger of the Year

A quartet of talented youngsters have been shortlisted from a massive entry for the first ever YJA Young Blogger of the Year Competition.


The short listed entries are:

- Olly Perkins (15) from Guildford in Surrey who has written a widely praised book on The Weather.

- Monique (15) and her Brother Ollie Vennis-Ozanne (13) from Fareham in Hampshire made a video about the Ovington Islands sailing regatta.

- Andrew Shrimpton from Gosport covered a thrilling Round The Island race with his camera.

What — Announcement of the Winner of the YJA Young Blogger of the Year 2017

Where — The RYA Stage, The Dinghy Show, Alexandra Palace, London

When — 2.45pm – Saturday, March 3, 2018

Among other outstanding entrants were:

Frances Fox (16) from Bath who wrote a highly amusing blog about some of her fellow competitors as well as another on preparing your boat for a race.

Cathal McCahey (21) from Dublin made an acclaimed instructional video on rigging.

James Tomlinson (17) from Cowes on the Isle of Wight whose simply stunning photographs captured the thrills and spills of hard yacht racing.

Charlie Cadin (15) from Jersey who put together a very professional video on the Round the Island race.

Julius Hornung from Portsmouth entered a well constructed feature with both great photographs and copy.

Daniel Keenan (15) from Sutton Coldfield entered with a well told story about his entry into a RYA zone event.

Rosa May-Bown (15) from Teignmouth in Devon submitted a very useful and well written and illustrated guide on what kit to pack for a trip on a yacht or tall ship.

Yana Skvortsova (16) prepared a pair of well visualised paintings showing a Topper championship.

The winner of this innovative competition that is aimed at young people who have an inclination to become Yachting Journalists, in the fields of Photography, Videography, Audio and the Written Word, will receive a Professional Go Pro Camera courtesy of 1080 Media.

