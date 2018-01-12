News
 

Sir Ben Ainslie to open MACH 2018

Sir Ben Ainslie to open MACH 2018 at the NEC in Birmingham, the UK’s premier event for engineering-based manufacturing technologies.

Click image for a larger image

MACH 2018, taking place from 9-13 April, is the ultimate showcase for the latest products, services and technological developments in the advanced engineering and manufacturing sectors.

Ainslie has a keen interest in manufacturing and the technology behind it, with his British America’s Cup team, Land Rover BAR employing the latest manufacturing processes in the creation of their foiling race boat for the America's Cup.

He says: "At Land Rover BAR we bring together huge resources of technical, design and engineering knowledge to create something truly British and unique. We invest in technology and innovative skills to find solutions for long-term issues in sustainability."

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
8 February 2018 10:05 GMT

Related articles

Sir Ben Ainslie to open MACH 2018 8 February 2018 10:05
Oyster Yachts announce 400 job cuts 6 February 2018 14:40
HISC slash Membership fee 2 February 2018 22:38
Donald Crowhurst's ill-fated voyage movie released 31 January 2018 12:06
Sailing Clubs under Internet attack 26 January 2018 10:46
British Sailing - No Respect? 24 January 2018 14:05
Prada chip-in another £57m for Luna Rossa 23 January 2018 15:43
New Clubhouse for Ullswater YC 23 January 2018 14:46
Flo1 foiling dinghy at Boot Dusseldorf 20 January 2018 14:16
BAR Technologies launches revolutionary new yacht 19 January 2018 21:25
Ian Walker and RYA role in raising Sailings profile 19 January 2018 9:35
Sailing Clubs warned of Data Risks 12 January 2018 9:33


Latest






















UK Hosted