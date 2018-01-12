Sir Ben Ainslie to open MACH 2018

Click image for a larger image

MACH 2018, taking place from 9-13 April, is the ultimate showcase for the latest products, services and technological developments in the advanced engineering and manufacturing sectors.

Ainslie has a keen interest in manufacturing and the technology behind it, with his British America’s Cup team, Land Rover BAR employing the latest manufacturing processes in the creation of their foiling race boat for the America's Cup.

He says: "At Land Rover BAR we bring together huge resources of technical, design and engineering knowledge to create something truly British and unique. We invest in technology and innovative skills to find solutions for long-term issues in sustainability."

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

8 February 2018 10:05 GMT