Oyster Yachts announce 400 job cuts

Luxury Southampton-based yacht firm Oyster Yachts has announced 400 job cuts.

Oyster Yachts

Oyster Yachts, which also has a boat yard in Hoveton, Norwich, and offices in Ipswich, Palma, Majorca and Newport, USA has gone into liquidation.

David Tydeman, the firm's chief executive said:

"We're just working with advice on all the possible options we can explore."

"It is with sincere regret that we advise that the Company has been unable to secure financial support to enable it to continue at this time and it is looking at all opportunities available. Further information will be issued as soon as we can."

Earlier in January the British company announced a record £80million-plus order book and is reported to have two 37.45m Oyster 118 projects currently in build, due for delivery in 2018 and 2020, completion has not been confirmed.

The BBC reported that 160 staff based at Saxon Wharf, Southampton and 10 at Fox's Marina, Ipswich, are among those facing redundancy.

6 February 2018 14:40 GMT

