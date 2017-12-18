News
 

Prada chip-in another £57m for Luna Rossa

Italian fashion house Prada has confirmed that it will chip-in another £57m (€65m) to sponsor Luna Rossa, the Challenger of Record for the 36th America’s Cup.

Luna Rossa boss Patrizio Bertelli on Right - Click image for a larger image

The £57m will be paid in four instalments running from January 2018 to June 2021 designed to support Luna Rossa’s campaign.

The sponsorship will include participation in lead-up events they indicated were planned for New Zealand, the United States, Asia and Europe.

Prada secured the right to be the exclusive naming and presenting sponsor of all events comprising the 36th America’s Cup including the Challenger Selection Series, which will officially be named the Prada Cup.

Prada's chief executive officer and executive director Patrizio Bertelli also heads the Luna Rossa syndicate.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
23 January 2018 15:43 GMT

Related articles

Prada chip-in another £57m for Luna Rossa 23 January 2018 15:43
New Clubhouse for Ullswater YC 23 January 2018 14:46
Flo1 foiling dinghy at Boot Dusseldorf 20 January 2018 14:16
BAR Technologies launches revolutionary new yacht 19 January 2018 21:25
Ian Walker and RYA role in raising Sailings profile 19 January 2018 9:35
Sailing Clubs warned of Data Risks 12 January 2018 9:33
Safety warning on the use of safety harness tethers 11 January 2018 9:38
Tottenham student awarded Young Sailor Trophy 10 January 2018 11:46
Alex Thomson named Yachtsman of the Year 10 January 2018 9:24
The World Sailing Show - January 2018 27 December 2017 9:55
Still looking for a Christmas present? 18 December 2017 11:42
Henri Lloyd and Jaguar Vector Racing new partnership 18 December 2017 8:05


Latest






















UK Hosted