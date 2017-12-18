Prada chip-in another £57m for Luna Rossa

Luna Rossa boss Patrizio Bertelli on Right - Click image for a larger image

The £57m will be paid in four instalments running from January 2018 to June 2021 designed to support Luna Rossa’s campaign.

The sponsorship will include participation in lead-up events they indicated were planned for New Zealand, the United States, Asia and Europe.

Prada secured the right to be the exclusive naming and presenting sponsor of all events comprising the 36th America’s Cup including the Challenger Selection Series, which will officially be named the Prada Cup.

Prada's chief executive officer and executive director Patrizio Bertelli also heads the Luna Rossa syndicate.

G New

23 January 2018 15:43 GMT