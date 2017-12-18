New Clubhouse for Ullswater YC

Click image for a larger image

The award-winning club, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, was badly hit by the 2015 floods.

Water levels at Ullswater rose three metres, the highest level ever, and UYC’s Lakeland stone and wood clubhouse, opened in 1960, was severely damaged.

In January 2017 members decided that to guarantee the long term future of the club, a new clubhouse should be built on higher ground on the current site, above the official new flood line.

The new clubhouse, designed by architects Crosby Granger, is a wood and stone building with distinctive roofing inspired by the boathouses around the lake and it will be sited on higher ground on the club site overlooking the lake.

In its 60th Anniversary Year the club also has a new look to its sailing programme featuring four new major weekend open events.

Highlight of the year at Ullswater is the award-winning Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy which will be held, as usual, on the first full weekend of July.

“The aim is to concentrate all our efforts and resources on four big events which will be an attraction for visitors in a wide range of classes and ensure that the weekends are well supported,” said UYC racing representative Jon Abbatt.

“We welcome inquiries from class associations interested in adding one of our major open weekends to their calendar from 2018.”

Ullswater YC Open Events for 2018:

April 14 & 15 - Daffodil Regatta, open to all classes

May 26 & 27 - Conventional Singlehander Weekend, including Laser Lakeland Travellers Event

July 7 & 8 - Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy

August 25 & 26 - Cruiser & Keelboat Weekend, including Flying Fifteen Travellers event

October 20 & 21 - Asymmetric Weekend, open to all asymmetric classes.

Gerald New - Sailweb

23 January 2018 12:03 GMT