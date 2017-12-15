News
 

Flo1 foiling dinghy at Boot Dusseldorf

Aeronamic presented the Flo1 foiling dinghy as a world premiere at the Boot Düsseldorf, with the goal of making foiling accessible for a large group of recreational sailors.

The 4.25 meter Flo1 dinghy in experienced hands can reach speeds of over 20 knots.

However, the principal aim of the new boat was not speed, but to make foiling simple. It is made possible by the self-stabilizing character of the hull.

To achieve this, Aeronamics sought the help of shipbuilder Hugh Welbourn, creator of the patented Dynamic Stability System (DSS).

Click image for a larger image

With DSS technology, a boat sails with natural stability. Thanks to the integrated DSS-system, it is easy to handle for any recreational sailor.

In light winds, the Flo1 reaches boat speeds of 6 to 8 knots and already starts to lift out of the water.

Hull Weight - 45 Kg

Priced at 14,250 euros which is around £12,568.

Gerald New - Sailweb
20 January 2018 14:16 GMT

