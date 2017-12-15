News
 

Ian Walker and RYA role in raising Sailings profile

New RYA Director of Racing Ian Walker talks about the RYA role - the glue that holds it all together - and why winning Olympic medals is so important in raising the profile of the sport and some of the problems that face sailing at grassroots level.

A bland promo from Ian Walker that says nothing new about what the RYA is doing to tackle the falling sailing club membership numbers.

Hopefully this is just a filler until he presents some new ideas at the upcoming Dinghy Show in March.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
18 January 2018 11:10 GMT

Related articles

Flo1 foiling dinghy at Boot Dusseldorf 20 January 2018 14:16
BAR Technologies launches revolutionary new yacht 19 January 2018 21:25
Ian Walker and RYA role in raising Sailings profile 19 January 2018 9:35
Sailing Clubs warned of Data Risks 12 January 2018 9:33
Safety warning on the use of safety harness tethers 11 January 2018 9:38
Tottenham student awarded Young Sailor Trophy 10 January 2018 11:46
Alex Thomson named Yachtsman of the Year 10 January 2018 9:24
The World Sailing Show - January 2018 27 December 2017 9:55
Still looking for a Christmas present? 18 December 2017 11:42
Henri Lloyd and Jaguar Vector Racing new partnership 18 December 2017 8:05
All I want for Christmas is a Flying RIB SEAir 15 December 2017 23:16
Plastic Bottle Boat Challenge 15 December 2017 12:22


Latest






















UK Hosted