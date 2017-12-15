Ian Walker and RYA role in raising Sailings profile

New RYA Director of Racing Ian Walker talks about the RYA role - the glue that holds it all together - and why winning Olympic medals is so important in raising the profile of the sport and some of the problems that face sailing at grassroots level.
A bland promo from Ian Walker that says nothing new about what the RYA is doing to tackle the falling sailing club membership numbers.
Hopefully this is just a filler until he presents some new ideas at the upcoming Dinghy Show in March.
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
18 January 2018 11:10 GMT