Tottenham student awarded Young Sailor Trophy

Voted on by members of the Yachting Journalists’ Association, the award was made in recognition of his leadership in:

First raising the money to restore the 1980s classic American Admiral’s Cup yacht Scaramouche, then leading a crew of fellow students from the Greig Academy in Tottenham to compete in last year’s 605 mile Fastnet Race.

Nominated by his school teacher, Jon Holt says of Montel: “This was unique yachting project in which a multi-cultural crew spent three years undertaking more than 50 fund-raising talks to buy and restore the famous Gérman Frers designed yacht."

Not only was he the driving force behind Scaramouche — raising most of the money himself, but then developed as the helmsman, after receiving tuition from David Beford and Lawrie Smith.

In 2017 he entered the Etchells 22 class Gertrude Cup and finished 4th overall before steering the Lloyds X55 class yacht Lutine during Cowes Week. He steered Scaramouche for most of the Fastnet Race.

Given that Scaramaouche is an old yacht, which rolls madly, his ability to hold a course for four hours in the dark, surfing down wind without broaching was amazing.

Scaramouche may have finished 142 out of 368, but as a school team in an old yacht, they more than proved their point.

The presentation was made by former Olympic Silver medalist and Yachtsman of the Year winner Keith Musto MBE.

Other worthy performances short-listed for the YJA Young Sailor of the Year Award were:

Crispin Beaumont and Tom Darling (19), from Hayling Island and Birmingham, won 29er gold at the Youth Sailing World Championships event held in Auckland, New Zealand in December 2016.

Beaumont and Darling have since transitioned to the Olympic 470 class and are now part of the British Sailing Team’s Podium Potential Pathway squad.

And Matilda Nicholls (16) who was winner of the Laser Radial Girls under 17 World Championships.

Matilda, a Portsmouth High School student, started sailing in Bermuda in an Optimist when she was eight.

She also captured the Laser 4.7 under-16 European Championship gold, and won the Women’s Laser Radial Inland National Championship at Rutland Water in 2017.

10 January 2018 11:46 GMT