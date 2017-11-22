News
 

Alex Thomson named Yachtsman of the Year

British round the world sailor Alex Thomson has been named the 2017 Yachtsman of the Year winner for his remarkable performance in last year’s Vendée Globe solo round the world race.

Alex Thomson - Click image for a larger image

Thomson joins an elite group of yachtsman that includes Sir Francis Chichester, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Dame Ellen MacArthur and Sir Ben Ainslie.

Voted on by members of the Yachting Journalists’ Association, Alex Thomson’s nomination beat two other great performances last year:

World No 1 ranked 49er pair Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell who won gold in a history-making feat at the class World Championships in Porto, Portugal.

And Paul Goodison: winner of the Moth World Championships for the second year in succession.

Alex Thomson was returning from holiday in Africa when the Awards were announced and he will be presented with the famous trophy at a ceremony at the London Boat Show at 2pm on Thursday, January 11.

10 January 2018 9:24 GMT

