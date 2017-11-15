News
 

The World Sailing Show - January 2018

World Sailing Show gets aboard Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde’ s Class 40 Imerys plus Youth Worlds Sanya, China . . . How & why the new America’s Cup boat will work and lots more.

What will make the new America’s Cup boat be so quick? Cup guru Grant Simmer explains in an exclusive interview.

We take a look at two major new world records set at very different ends of the scale. We also find out how to compete in a world championships without getting your feet wet.

27 December 2017 9:55 GMT

