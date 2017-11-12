Henri Lloyd and Jaguar Vector Racing new partnership

Click image for a larger image

Vector, Britain’s leading powerboat brand, recently announced a new title partnership between Vector Offshore Racing and Jaguar, which saw the team re-named as Jaguar Vector Racing.

The team kit for the season will be a bespoke and exclusive collection of apparel from the Henri Lloyd Sport range; a new collection launching in 2018 to bring to land Henri Lloyd’s experience of innovating sailing kit.

The Team have already achieved a plethora of racing accolades, including winning the prestigious annual Cowes Torquay Cowes Offshore Powerboat Race in 2014/2015 and three K7 Gold Stars.

Jaguar Vector Racing will enter a number of high-profile endurance races in 2018 including the recently announced three race British Offshore Racing Series.

In addition, it will undertake a number of challenges to established marine World Records in 2018.



18 December 2017 8:05 GMT