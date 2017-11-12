News
 

Henri Lloyd and Jaguar Vector Racing new partnership

Henri Lloyd announced their continuation of the Vector partnership through the newly announced Jaguar Vector Racing as their Official Technical Clothing Supplier for the 2018 racing season.

Vector, Britain’s leading powerboat brand, recently announced a new title partnership between Vector Offshore Racing and Jaguar, which saw the team re-named as Jaguar Vector Racing.

The team kit for the season will be a bespoke and exclusive collection of apparel from the Henri Lloyd Sport range; a new collection launching in 2018 to bring to land Henri Lloyd’s experience of innovating sailing kit.

The Team have already achieved a plethora of racing accolades, including winning the prestigious annual Cowes Torquay Cowes Offshore Powerboat Race in 2014/2015 and three K7 Gold Stars.

Jaguar Vector Racing will enter a number of high-profile endurance races in 2018 including the recently announced three race British Offshore Racing Series.

In addition, it will undertake a number of challenges to established marine World Records in 2018.

18 December 2017 8:05 GMT

