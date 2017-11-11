All I want for Christmas is a Flying RIB SEAir

Click image for a larger image

SEAir was awarded the coveted 2017 Innovation Award at the Nautic Paris Boat Show.

The award was presented to SEAir in recognition of two years of hard work spent finding solutions for both power and sail boats to be able to fly on foils.

By enabling the first rigid inflatable boat to foil, SEAir is paving the way for a revolution in the world of motor boating.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

15 December 2017 23:16 GMT