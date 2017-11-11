News
 

All I want for Christmas is a Flying RIB SEAir

Just the thing to spice-up your day on rescue boat duty . . . The Flying RIB SEAir - based on a Zodiac Pro 5.5 - Art Boat version by Louis-Marie de Castelbajac, exhibited at the Nautic Paris Boat Show.

SEAir was awarded the coveted 2017 Innovation Award at the Nautic Paris Boat Show.

The award was presented to SEAir in recognition of two years of hard work spent finding solutions for both power and sail boats to be able to fly on foils.

By enabling the first rigid inflatable boat to foil, SEAir is paving the way for a revolution in the world of motor boating.

