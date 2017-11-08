Alex Irwin - Sportography - Click image for a larger image

A community project set up by QMSC to educate young people about plastic and recycling has received a £17,000 grant from Heathrow Community Fund.

The project is called ‘The Plastic Bottle Boat Challenge’ (PBBC) and will attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the most Plastic Bottle Boats launched simultaneously, at multiple venues.

It is anticipated that this will then inspire a wave of education in plastic, circular economy and recycling.

In preparation for the multiple-venue Guinness World Record in 2018, a pilot World Record attempt took place on 6 October 2017 in Poole Park by St. James’ C.E. Primary Academy.

Following lessons focussing on pollution, recycling, conservation, the environment and the circular economy, the children’s learning culminated in the dramatic World Record attempt for the largest plastic bottle boat launch in a single venue.

The funding awarded to the Queen Mary Sailing Club has built the plasticbottleboatchallenge website to enable the project to scale-up and went live on Wednesday 13 December.

Teachers are invited to sign their class up and get involved at plasticbottleboatchallenge.com

A venue needs only 25 participants with one boat each to qualify for the attempt on Wednesday 27 June, 2018.

15 December 2017