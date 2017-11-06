News
 

Goodison loses-out to Burling

Paul Goodison, Multiple Moth Worlds winner, lost-out to Pete Burling for best foiling sport achievement of the year award.

Peter Burling - Click image for a larger image

Goodison racked up his second International Moth World title this year, but it was not enough to claim the Foiling Sailor Award presented by SLAM for best foiling sport achievement of the year.

This went to New Zealand's Pete Burling - America’s Cup winner and second place at Moth Worlds - at the Foiling Awards ceremony, held in the prestigious setting of the Yacht Club Italiano.

The candidates had been nominated and voted in an online poll by the fans who follow the social channels of Foiling Week.

Other Awards:

Foiling innovation Award presented by BMW to ACC Automatic Cant Control foil system by AST (54% of votes)

Foiling Project Award presented by Persico Marine to Foiler 39 by Studio ST Yacht (49% of votes)

Foiling Production Boat Award to Figaro 3 by Bénéteau (36% of votes)

Foiling Green Award to SeaBubble, Foiling River-Taxi (52% of votes)

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
4 December 2017 10:30 GMT

Related articles

Goodison loses-out to Burling 4 December 2017 10:30
Cowes Floating Bridge ready for Cowes Week? 30 November 2017 16:40
Lendy Cowes Week - Early Bird entry is Now Open 30 November 2017 15:52
Mirabaud Image Award to Soren Hese 29 November 2017 8:24
Star class across the Atlantic 26 November 2017 11:57
Trailer released for Crowhurst illfated voyage 22 November 2017 10:43
Still looking for a Christmas present? 21 November 2017 11:46
RS Sailing take Overall DAME Award at METS 2017 15 November 2017 17:20
World Sailing launches virtual World Championships 12 November 2017 11:46
Gazprom and World Sailing split 11 November 2017 9:52
Bouwmeester and Burling win Rolex World Sailor of the Year awards 8 November 2017 8:01
Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - Addictive viewing 6 November 2017 9:10


Latest






















UK Hosted