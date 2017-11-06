Goodison loses-out to Burling

Peter Burling - Click image for a larger image

Goodison racked up his second International Moth World title this year, but it was not enough to claim the Foiling Sailor Award presented by SLAM for best foiling sport achievement of the year.

This went to New Zealand's Pete Burling - America’s Cup winner and second place at Moth Worlds - at the Foiling Awards ceremony, held in the prestigious setting of the Yacht Club Italiano.

The candidates had been nominated and voted in an online poll by the fans who follow the social channels of Foiling Week.

Other Awards:

Foiling innovation Award presented by BMW to ACC Automatic Cant Control foil system by AST (54% of votes)

Foiling Project Award presented by Persico Marine to Foiler 39 by Studio ST Yacht (49% of votes)

Foiling Production Boat Award to Figaro 3 by Bénéteau (36% of votes)

Foiling Green Award to SeaBubble, Foiling River-Taxi (52% of votes)

4 December 2017 10:30 GMT