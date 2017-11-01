Cowes Floating Bridge ready for Cowes Week?

Findings from a review into the design, build and delivery of the new Cowes Floating Bridge (Chain Ferry) will be made public in January 2018.

Meanwhile plans are in place to test modifications to the check chain systems aimed at improving their efficiency on the spring ebb tides.

The ultimate aim is to improve clearances over the main drive chains in these spring tide circumstances that is currently the main chain clearance issue.

These IWC trials, which will be assisted by Cowes Harbour Commission, are due to take place in early December and if successful, could see the Floating Bridge back in service in December.

After more than £3 million of public money had been spent, through a local enterprise partnership on the new vessel, the Floating Bridge service was removed from service in early September 2017, until such time as it could be demonstrated that the bridge, and the service it provided, could operate properly in accordance with the council’s specified requirements.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

30 November 2017 16:40 GMT