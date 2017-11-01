News
 

Cowes Floating Bridge ready for Cowes Week?

Isle of Wight Council (IWC) issued a notice on their Website on Wednesday stating that if tests were successful, the Floating Bridge could be back in service in December.

Findings from a review into the design, build and delivery of the new Cowes Floating Bridge (Chain Ferry) will be made public in January 2018.

Meanwhile plans are in place to test modifications to the check chain systems aimed at improving their efficiency on the spring ebb tides.

The ultimate aim is to improve clearances over the main drive chains in these spring tide circumstances that is currently the main chain clearance issue.

These IWC trials, which will be assisted by Cowes Harbour Commission, are due to take place in early December and if successful, could see the Floating Bridge back in service in December.

After more than £3 million of public money had been spent, through a local enterprise partnership on the new vessel, the Floating Bridge service was removed from service in early September 2017, until such time as it could be demonstrated that the bridge, and the service it provided, could operate properly in accordance with the council’s specified requirements.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
30 November 2017 16:40 GMT

Related articles

Cowes Floating Bridge ready for Cowes Week? 30 November 2017 16:40
Lendy Cowes Week - Early Bird entry is Now Open 30 November 2017 15:52
Mirabaud Image Award to Soren Hese 29 November 2017 8:24
Star class across the Atlantic 26 November 2017 11:57
Trailer released for Crowhurst illfated voyage 22 November 2017 10:43
Still looking for a Christmas present? 21 November 2017 11:46
RS Sailing take Overall DAME Award at METS 2017 15 November 2017 17:20
World Sailing launches virtual World Championships 12 November 2017 11:46
Gazprom and World Sailing split 11 November 2017 9:52
Bouwmeester and Burling win Rolex World Sailor of the Year awards 8 November 2017 8:01
Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - Addictive viewing 6 November 2017 9:10
David Gower new Chairman of Cowes Classics Week 1 November 2017 19:14


Latest






















UK Hosted