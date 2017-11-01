News
 

Lendy Cowes Week - Early Bird entry is Now Open

Entry for Lendy Cowes Week regatta opened Wednesday (29 Nov), with organisers Cowes Week Limited announcing a range of competitor-led initiatives for the flagship event.

Click image for a larger image

Standard and Late entry Fees for all classes have been reduced for the 2018 event.

And the smaller one-design and IRC boats received an added boost, with two new entry categories to further reduce the entry fees paid by those boats with fewer crew and more limited budgets.

Additionally, boats opting to take advantage of the Super Early Bird entry fee, which ends on 29 December, will also be entered into a prize draw.

The successful entrant will receive not only a rebate on their entry fee but a whole host of enticing prizes, including a Musto jacket and a £200 TNG Swiss Watches voucher.

Other initiatives for 2018 include:

A four-day mini-series for the Quarter Ton, FAST40+ and new HP30 classes, which will include fixed line and committee boat starts each day.

The addition of an Around the Island Race on Thursday 9 August for IMOCA 60s, IRC Super Zero and Class 40 yachts.

Llendy Cowes Week runs from 4 to 11 August 2018.

Go to the Lendycowesweek.co.uk website to enter and for more information.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
30 November 2017 15:52 GMT

Related articles

Cowes Floating Bridge ready for Cowes Week? 30 November 2017 16:40
Lendy Cowes Week - Early Bird entry is Now Open 30 November 2017 15:52
Mirabaud Image Award to Soren Hese 29 November 2017 8:24
Star class across the Atlantic 26 November 2017 11:57
Trailer released for Crowhurst illfated voyage 22 November 2017 10:43
Still looking for a Christmas present? 21 November 2017 11:46
RS Sailing take Overall DAME Award at METS 2017 15 November 2017 17:20
World Sailing launches virtual World Championships 12 November 2017 11:46
Gazprom and World Sailing split 11 November 2017 9:52
Bouwmeester and Burling win Rolex World Sailor of the Year awards 8 November 2017 8:01
Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - Addictive viewing 6 November 2017 9:10
David Gower new Chairman of Cowes Classics Week 1 November 2017 19:14


Latest






















UK Hosted