Lendy Cowes Week - Early Bird entry is Now Open

Standard and Late entry Fees for all classes have been reduced for the 2018 event.

And the smaller one-design and IRC boats received an added boost, with two new entry categories to further reduce the entry fees paid by those boats with fewer crew and more limited budgets.

Additionally, boats opting to take advantage of the Super Early Bird entry fee, which ends on 29 December, will also be entered into a prize draw.

The successful entrant will receive not only a rebate on their entry fee but a whole host of enticing prizes, including a Musto jacket and a £200 TNG Swiss Watches voucher.

Other initiatives for 2018 include:

A four-day mini-series for the Quarter Ton, FAST40+ and new HP30 classes, which will include fixed line and committee boat starts each day.

The addition of an Around the Island Race on Thursday 9 August for IMOCA 60s, IRC Super Zero and Class 40 yachts.

Llendy Cowes Week runs from 4 to 11 August 2018.

Go to the Lendycowesweek.co.uk website to enter and for more information.

G New

30 November 2017 15:52 GMT