Mirabaud Image Award to Soren Hese

The international jury decided to honor German photographer Sören Hese and his surprising picture taken from a drone during the 5O5 German championships.

Sören Hese - Click image for a larger image

134 photographers spanning 27 countries submitted a picture for the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award 2017.

Sören Hese (GER) wins the main prize, whilst the delegates from the Yacht Racing Forum and World Sailing’s annual conference elected Tomàs Moya.

Zita Kovács (HUN) obtained most votes on the social networks and wins the Public Award.

To view the top 80 pictures, click here!

5O5 German championships, Sören Hese - Click image for a larger image

Hese said. "I took this picture using a time-motion-stack imaging concept, capturing the image basically as a time series from a quadrocopter."

"I found its graphical structure very interesting and also story telling, and so decided to submit it to the contest."

And from the Yacht Racing Forum award Top 5 winning images my favourite, after that of the Hese image, is this one by Martina Orsini . . .

International Moth, Martina Orsini - Click image for a larger image

To view the top 80 pictures, click here!

29 November 2017

