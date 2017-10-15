News
 

Star class across the Atlantic

Italian Dario Noseda from Mandello, Lake Como, has started on his attempt to cross the Atlantic in his Star class keelboat.

Click image for a larger image

Starting from Gran Canaria on 11 November in his modified Starboat, Noseda has completed a thousand miles in 11 days, from the Canaries to Cape Verde.

Here he has taken a Pit-stop to repair and restart for the Atlantic Crossing.

At the late evening, Saturday 25 November, Dario finished the restoration work, new batteries and new wiring.

Click image for a larger image

In view of the windy day, today Dario will do the final checks, including to the keel to restart the trip!

He expects to take 20-30 days for the crossing to the Bahamas.

Gerald New - Sailweb
26 November 2017 11:57 GMT

