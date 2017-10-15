Star class across the Atlantic

Click image for a larger image

Starting from Gran Canaria on 11 November in his modified Starboat, Noseda has completed a thousand miles in 11 days, from the Canaries to Cape Verde.

Here he has taken a Pit-stop to repair and restart for the Atlantic Crossing.

At the late evening, Saturday 25 November, Dario finished the restoration work, new batteries and new wiring.

In view of the windy day, today Dario will do the final checks, including to the keel to restart the trip!

He expects to take 20-30 days for the crossing to the Bahamas.

Gerald New - Sailweb

26 November 2017 11:57 GMT