Trailer released for Crowhurst illfated voyage

Trailer released for The Mercy - Donald Crowhurst's ill-fated attempt to compete in the 1969 Sunday Times Golden Globe Race.

Colin Firth plays the hapless real-life adventurer Donald Crowhurst in The Mercy, the film made back in 2015 is finally due for release in early February 2018.

Donald Crowhurst (1932–1969) was a British businessman and amateur sailor who died while competing in the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race, a single-handed, round-the-world yacht race.

He encountered difficulty early in the voyage, and secretly abandoned the race while reporting false positions, in an attempt to appear to complete a circumnavigation without actually circling the world.

Evidence found after his disappearance suggests that this attempt ended in possible insanity and suicide.

The 2018 Golden Globe solo Round the World Race starts from Les Sables d’Olonne on Sunday July 1st 2018.

The Race marks the 50th anniversary of the original Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in 1968/9

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston – the winner of the original 1969 race – is reported to have thought the film was "great".

Gerald New - Sailweb
22 November 2017 10:43 GMT

