News
 

Donald Crowhurst's ill-fated voyage movie released

The Mercy movie - Donald Crowhurst's ill-fated attempt to compete in the 1969 Sunday Times Golden Globe Race is finally up for release.

Colin Firth plays the hapless real-life adventurer Donald Crowhurst in The Mercy, the film made back in 2015, is finally due for release on 9 February in the UK.

Donald Crowhurst (1932–1969) was a British businessman and amateur sailor who died while competing in the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race, a single-handed, round-the-world yacht race.

He encountered difficulty early in the voyage, and secretly abandoned the race while reporting false positions, in an attempt to appear to complete a circumnavigation without actually circling the world.

Evidence found after his disappearance suggests that this attempt ended in possible insanity and suicide.

The 2018 Golden Globe solo Round the World Race starts from Les Sables d’Olonne on Sunday July 1st 2018.

The Race marks the 50th anniversary of the original Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in 1968/9

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston – the winner of the original 1969 race – is reported to have thought the film was "great".

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
22 November 2017 10:43 GMT

Related articles

Donald Crowhurst's ill-fated voyage movie released 31 January 2018 12:06
Sailing Clubs under Internet attack 26 January 2018 10:46
British Sailing - No Respect? 24 January 2018 14:05
Prada chip-in another £57m for Luna Rossa 23 January 2018 15:43
New Clubhouse for Ullswater YC 23 January 2018 14:46
Flo1 foiling dinghy at Boot Dusseldorf 20 January 2018 14:16
BAR Technologies launches revolutionary new yacht 19 January 2018 21:25
Ian Walker and RYA role in raising Sailings profile 19 January 2018 9:35
Sailing Clubs warned of Data Risks 12 January 2018 9:33
Safety warning on the use of safety harness tethers 11 January 2018 9:38
Tottenham student awarded Young Sailor Trophy 10 January 2018 11:46
Alex Thomson named Yachtsman of the Year 10 January 2018 9:24


Latest






















UK Hosted