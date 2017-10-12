RS Sailing take Overall DAME Award at METS 2017

Click image for a larger image

Earlier in the month the World Sailing Conference voted to include the RS Venture Connect keelboat in its para programme.

Working in conjunction with Scanstrut and electronics expert para sailor Tom Harper, RS Sailing’s technical team have developed the equipment.

It package provides a simple installation, beautifully responsive electric ram steering via either joystick or sip/puff controls and with electronic mainsheet control a further option.

The electronic control equipment allows the RS Venture Connect to be handled by sailors with virtually any disability and builds on the boat’s remarkable Plug & Play equipment functionality.

All para sailing adaptions, including twin side-by-side seats, joystick steering and control-lines console can be added or removed from the boat as required, meaning the same boat can be set up to suit everyone and used in all areas of a centre’s programme.

Gerald New - Sailweb

15 November 2017 17:20 GMT