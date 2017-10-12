News
 

RS Sailing take Overall DAME Award at METS 2017

RS Sailing rounded off a pretty successful month with their RS Venture Connect para sailing electronics pack taking the DAME Awards Overall title at METS 2017 trade show.

Click image for a larger image

Earlier in the month the World Sailing Conference voted to include the RS Venture Connect keelboat in its para programme.

Working in conjunction with Scanstrut and electronics expert para sailor Tom Harper, RS Sailing’s technical team have developed the equipment.

It package provides a simple installation, beautifully responsive electric ram steering via either joystick or sip/puff controls and with electronic mainsheet control a further option.

The electronic control equipment allows the RS Venture Connect to be handled by sailors with virtually any disability and builds on the boat’s remarkable Plug & Play equipment functionality.

All para sailing adaptions, including twin side-by-side seats, joystick steering and control-lines console can be added or removed from the boat as required, meaning the same boat can be set up to suit everyone and used in all areas of a centre’s programme.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
15 November 2017 17:20 GMT

Related articles

RS Sailing take Overall DAME Award at METS 2017 15 November 2017 17:20
World Sailing launches virtual World Championships 12 November 2017 11:46
Gazprom and World Sailing split 11 November 2017 9:52
Bouwmeester and Burling win Rolex World Sailor of the Year awards 8 November 2017 8:01
Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - Addictive viewing 6 November 2017 9:10
David Gower new Chairman of Cowes Classics Week 1 November 2017 19:14
Sail Aid UK T-Shirts and Online Auction which is now LIVE! 31 October 2017 10:44
Mirabaud Yacht Racing Images - Vote Now 18 October 2017 17:19
World Sailing open Sailing World Championship bid process 15 October 2017 21:06
YJA Yachtsman of the Year Awards - Nominations Invited 14 October 2017 16:07
World on Water Global Sailing News Video 13 October 2017 8:22
Ian Walker talks Women in sailing, the pathway and mixed teams 12 October 2017 17:35


Latest






















UK Hosted