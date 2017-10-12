Gazprom and World Sailing split

Gazprom International has elected to exercise its right to terminate the agreement with effect from December 2017, which World Sailing has accepted. World Sailing thanks Gazprom International for its support.

The controversial sponsorship deal with the Russian oil/gas company was signed in 2015 by the then ISAF (World Sailing) President Carlo Croce.

Gazprom International and World Sailing are currently finalising the financial arrangements in connection with the early termination of the sponsorship agreement. The parties plan to conclude these discussions by the end of 2017.

11 November 2017 9:06 GMT