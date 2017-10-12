News
 

Bouwmeester and Burling win Rolex World Sailor of the Year awards

Marit Bouwmeester (NED) and Peter Burling (NZL) were the big winners at the inaugural World Sailing Awards as they were announced male and female 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year.

Marit Bouwmeester - Click image for a larger image

Marit Bouwmeester was voted female Rolex World Sailor of the Year by the public, World Sailing's Member National Authorities and guests voting on the night.

Bouwmeester claimed an emphatic third world Laser Radial title. Just two months later, she claimed the European Championship title ensuring she holds all the current major titles – Olympic, Worlds and European.

Peter Burling personified cool, calm and collectedness at the 35th America's Cup at the helm Emirates Team New Zealand.

Facing off against ORACLE Team USA and the bullish Jimmy Spithill, Burling was never fazed and with a hard-working team, spearheaded a 7-1 victory.

Peter Burling - Click image for a larger image

Burling was unable to join delegates at the 2017 World Sailing Awards as he is currently competing in the Volvo Ocean Race on-board Team Brunel.

The Beppe Croce Trophy was presented to Beppe Croce's son, Carlo Croce, at the 2017 World Sailing Awards for his services to the sport.

Stan Honey received the President's Development Award, as he has continuously looked forward, developing the presentation of the sport on television as well as being one of the most accomplished sailors.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
8 November 2017 8:01 GMT

Related articles

Bouwmeester and Burling win Rolex World Sailor of the Year awards 8 November 2017 8:01
Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - Addictive viewing 6 November 2017 9:10
David Gower new Chairman of Cowes Classics Week 1 November 2017 19:14
Sail Aid UK T-Shirts and Online Auction which is now LIVE! 31 October 2017 10:44
Mirabaud Yacht Racing Images - Vote Now 18 October 2017 17:19
World Sailing open Sailing World Championship bid process 15 October 2017 21:06
YJA Yachtsman of the Year Awards - Nominations Invited 14 October 2017 16:07
World on Water Global Sailing News Video 13 October 2017 8:22
Ian Walker talks Women in sailing, the pathway and mixed teams 12 October 2017 17:35
Land Rover BAR installs first UK Seabin 12 October 2017 16:41
World Sailing move into London HQ 12 October 2017 9:27
YJA Young Bloggers Competition 12 October 2017 9:27


Latest






















UK Hosted