Bouwmeester and Burling win Rolex World Sailor of the Year awards

Marit Bouwmeester was voted female Rolex World Sailor of the Year by the public, World Sailing's Member National Authorities and guests voting on the night.

Bouwmeester claimed an emphatic third world Laser Radial title. Just two months later, she claimed the European Championship title ensuring she holds all the current major titles – Olympic, Worlds and European.

Peter Burling personified cool, calm and collectedness at the 35th America's Cup at the helm Emirates Team New Zealand.

Facing off against ORACLE Team USA and the bullish Jimmy Spithill, Burling was never fazed and with a hard-working team, spearheaded a 7-1 victory.

Burling was unable to join delegates at the 2017 World Sailing Awards as he is currently competing in the Volvo Ocean Race on-board Team Brunel.

The Beppe Croce Trophy was presented to Beppe Croce's son, Carlo Croce, at the 2017 World Sailing Awards for his services to the sport.

Stan Honey received the President's Development Award, as he has continuously looked forward, developing the presentation of the sport on television as well as being one of the most accomplished sailors.

