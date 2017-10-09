News
 

Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - Addictive viewing

What is the best sailing video produced in 2017 around the globe? The video featured here is just one of 50 + submitted . . . Lots of great viewing.

Fifty-five TV producers spanning twelve countries have submitted their best video and the public is now invited to vote by clicking here.

Videos are presented in two sections, TV Pros and Sailors.

The winners will be announced during a public ceremony held in Aarhus, Denmark, on November 27, during the Yacht Racing Forum gala evening reception.

The main prize - the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - will be determined by an international jury.

The Prize of the Public will be awarded following votes from the public on Internet by clicking here..

The Special Jury Award will celebrate the sailors who produce the best on-board videos during races.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
3 November 2017 9:45 GMT

Related articles

Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - Addictive viewing 3 November 2017 9:45
David Gower new Chairman of Cowes Classics Week 1 November 2017 19:14
Sail Aid UK T-Shirts and Online Auction which is now LIVE! 31 October 2017 10:44
Mirabaud Yacht Racing Images - Vote Now 18 October 2017 17:19
World Sailing open Sailing World Championship bid process 15 October 2017 21:06
YJA Yachtsman of the Year Awards - Nominations Invited 14 October 2017 16:07
World on Water Global Sailing News Video 13 October 2017 8:22
Ian Walker talks Women in sailing, the pathway and mixed teams 12 October 2017 17:35
Land Rover BAR installs first UK Seabin 12 October 2017 16:41
World Sailing move into London HQ 12 October 2017 9:27
YJA Young Bloggers Competition 12 October 2017 9:27
Green Marine goes into liquidation 9 October 2017 13:07


Latest






















UK Hosted