Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - Addictive viewing

Fifty-five TV producers spanning twelve countries have submitted their best video and the public is now invited to vote by clicking here.

Videos are presented in two sections, TV Pros and Sailors.

The winners will be announced during a public ceremony held in Aarhus, Denmark, on November 27, during the Yacht Racing Forum gala evening reception.

The main prize - the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - will be determined by an international jury.

The Prize of the Public will be awarded following votes from the public on Internet by clicking here..

The Special Jury Award will celebrate the sailors who produce the best on-board videos during races.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

3 November 2017 9:45 GMT