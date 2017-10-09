David Gower new Chairman of Cowes Classics Week

Click image for a larger image

Entries in Cowes Classics Week, which is looking forward to its 11th year in 2018, have grown to almost 200 since 2008.

Cowes Classics Week will be held on 23 – 27 July 2018.

The regatta offers a different racing and social experience to other Cowes regattas and has rapidly become a favourite in the events calendar

With entries not only from around Great Britain but from as far afield as South Africa and Australia, many describe Cowes Classics Week as the Goodwood Revival of yachting.

The event is managed by the Royal London Yacht Club with support from the other Cowes Clubs for both on and off the water organisation.

Gill Smith, the first ever lady Rear Commodore of the Royal London since its foundation in 1838, is PRO for the second year running. She is supported by a team of around 80 dedicated volunteers.

The Classics Week is intended for all metre boats; 12mR, 8mR, 6mR, 5.5mR and Daring (glass 5.5s).

Classic dayboats and one designs including, but not restricted to, Dragon (classic and modern), Solent Sunbeam, Bembridge/Classic Redwing, Seaview Mermaid, Swallow, Squib, Victory, XOD, Bembridge, Royal Burnham and Yarmouth One Designs, Star, Tempest, Vintage Dragon and Flying Fifteen.

Classic yachts include, but are not restricted to, Folkboat, SCOD, Nicholson 32 & 36, Rustler 31, Twister, Stella and Spirit of Tradition yachts and one-offs that meet the eligibility criteria.

G New

1 November 2017 19:14 GMT