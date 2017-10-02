Sail Aid UK T-Shirts and Online Auction which is now LIVE!





Available to purchase online through the Sail Aid UK website.

All profits from sales go directly to Sail Aid UK in support of the relief efforts in the Caribbean Islands most needing help to rebuild lives and communities.

Sail Aid UK Online Auction goes LIVE!

In tandem with organising the final details for its Black Tie/Loud Shirt Dinner at Land Rover BAR on 11 November, Sail Aid UK has also launched its Online Auction which is now LIVE!

The team has been busy sourcing a terrific array of interesting and appealing items across the affordability scale for people to bid on.

These range from luxurious weekends away (off boats!) and high-end sailing experiences, to a private antenatal class in London with 'Doctor and Daughter' (bid starts at £200) . . .

Or a bottle of House of Commons Scotch signed by the Prime Minister Theresa May and with bids starting at just £150!

Contributions can also be made to the 'Action Stations Fund' through the Sail Aid UK website:

bit.ly/DonateToSailAidUK and, with your approval, the team will share your Supporters photo messages with the slogan I'm in! #sailaiduk if you email your image to: hello@sailaiduk.com

Anyone wishing to get involved in the Sail Aid UK campaign, whether to donate prizes, donate funds, make enquiries about table bookings for the Dinner etc, in the first instance please email: hello@sailaiduk.com

Peta Stuart-Hunt

31 October 2017 10:44 GMT