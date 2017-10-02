News
 

Mirabaud Yacht Racing Images - Vote Now

The best sailing photographs taken in 2017 are now online and the public is invited to vote !

Click image for a larger image

No less than 134 pictures have been submitted by photographers spanning 27 countries: a record!

The competition will be tight once again this year, with extraordinary images from the America’s Cup, Vendée Globe, Mini Transat, Olympic sailing events and much more.

Click here to discover this year’s selection. Click on a photo to see large image and to vote.

The winning images and the world’s best marine and yacht racing photographers will be celebrated during the Yacht Racing Forum in Aarhus, Denmark, on November 28.

The top twenty pictures selected by the international Jury will be displayed during World Sailing’s annual conference in Puerto Valarta (Mexico) as well as at the Yacht Racing Forum on November 27-28.

18 October 2017 17:19 GMT

