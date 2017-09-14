World on Water Global Sailing News Video

In this week's World on Water Global Sailing News:

2017 505 World Championships.

2017 "Gaffers Day" 26 Couta Boats plus the Syney Gaffer fleet and Dorade from the USA raced on the harbour.

North American Moth Championships.



Mirabaud Sailing Video Awards Professional/Sailor entries. Please vote now.

SuperFoiler Grand Prix testing on Sydney Harbour.

Clipper Round the World Race Leg One UK-Brazil wrap.

Windsurf Grand Slam Torbole Day 1.





