News
 

World on Water Global Sailing News Video

In this week's World on Water Global Sailing News - 505 Worlds, 2017 "Gaffers Day", North American Moth Championships, Clipper Round the World Race and more . . .

In this week's World on Water Global Sailing News:

2017 505 World Championships.

2017 "Gaffers Day" 26 Couta Boats plus the Syney Gaffer fleet and Dorade from the USA raced on the harbour.

North American Moth Championships.

Mirabaud Sailing Video Awards Professional/Sailor entries. Please vote now.

SuperFoiler Grand Prix testing on Sydney Harbour.

Clipper Round the World Race Leg One UK-Brazil wrap.

Windsurf Grand Slam Torbole Day 1.


Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
13 October 2017 8:22 GMT

Related articles

World on Water Global Sailing News Video 13 October 2017 8:22
Ian Walker talks Women in sailing, the pathway and mixed teams 12 October 2017 17:35
Land Rover BAR installs first UK Seabin 12 October 2017 16:41
World Sailing move into London HQ 12 October 2017 9:27
YJA Young Bloggers Competition 12 October 2017 9:27
Green Marine goes into liquidation 9 October 2017 13:07
Ian Walker takes Racing helm at RYA 9 October 2017 9:30
Chris Stone appointed RORC Racing Manager 2 October 2017 20:12
Niki Birrell settles his Account 2 October 2017 8:36
Southampton Boat Show in Pictures 18 September 2017 17:22
YJA Yachtsman of the Year Awards - Nominations Invited 16 September 2017 9:14
Mills released from hospital in Sardinia 14 September 2017 7:22


Latest






















UK Hosted