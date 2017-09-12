News
 

Land Rover BAR installs first UK Seabin

Land Rover BAR have partnered with Seabin Pty to the install first commercially available Seabin on the pontoon of the team's base in Old Portsmouth.

The Seabin, an automated rubbish collection device, will sit alongside 1,000 oysters housed in protected cages on the dock, introduced as part of a scientific project and launched in 2015.

Each Seabin collects floating debris and micro plastics down to 2mm in diameter and has the capability to collect 83,000 plastic shopping bags or 20,000 plastic bottles per year.

The team are expecting to remove half a tonne of debris from the waters around The Camber each year, as-well as removing pollutants such as oils and detergents.

Land Rover BAR was one of the early supporters during the initial Crowdfunding campaign that made the Seabin project possible and the UK's model is also the World's first commercial unit to be installed.

Pete Ceglinski, CEO and Co-Founder of Seabin Pty, "The team at Seabin acknowledge that the real solution to ocean plastics and littering is not technology, but education, science, research.

The innovative Seabin project is also a tool to inspire and engage the next generation, with the ultimate goal to live in the world without the need for Seabins."

Gerald New - Sailweb
12 October 2017 16:41 GMT

