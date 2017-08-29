News
 

World Sailing move into London HQ

World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, have completed move from Southampton to their new Headquarters in London.

World Sailing kitchen features a living wall ! - Click image for a larger image

World Sailing's new Headquarters, at 20 Eastbourne Terrace, is conveniently situated opposite London Paddington station with Heathrow Airport just 15 minutes by train.

As part of the office relocation, World Sailing are welcoming their Member National Authorities, Class Associations, sports stakeholders, marine industry bodies and manufacturers to make use of the meeting facilities at the new Headquarters.

World Sailing is made up of 142 Member National Authorities, the national governing bodies for sailing around the world and 114 World Sailing Class Associations.

12 October 2017 9:01 GMT

