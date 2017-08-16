Green Marine goes into liquidation

Green Marine's state-of-the-art composite production facility was based in the Hythe Marine Park near Southampton, UK.

The company blamed a slowdown in large orders. The company said it had been hoping to win an order for the hull and superstructure of a superyacht but this failed to materialise.

The core business was building custom racing yachts, high performance superyachts and lightweight components in carbon fibre composites.

Green Marine, founded in 1982, has built more than 180 composite boats, including some particularly high profile race designs such as TP-52s, Open 60s, Mini Maxis, multihulls and challengers for the America's Cup and Volvo Ocean Race.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

9 October 2017 13:07 GMT