Ian Walker takes Racing helm at RYA

Ian Walker MBE takes up Director of Racing position at the Royal Yachting Association today.

Walker will oversee the RYA’s World Class Programme and talent pathways, as well as the broader remit of racing participation in all its forms in the UK.

He replaces John Derbyshire who has retired following 32 years’ involvement with high performance sailing at the RYA.


Walker has enjoyed an impressive and multi-faceted career in the sport, winning two Olympic silver medals (470 in 1996; Star in 2000) and coaching Shirley Robertson, Sarah Ayton and Sarah Webb to Yngling gold at Athens 2004.

Among a host of inshore and offshore racing successes, Walker has been involved with two America’s Cup campaigns (GBR Challenge in 2003; +39 in 2007) and won the 2014/15 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing.

Gerald New - Sailweb
9 October 2017 9:30 GMT

