Chris Stone appointed RORC Racing Manager

The Royal Ocean Racing Club has appointmented Christopher Stone as the new Racing Manager from mid-November 2017.



Chris Stone

He will succeed Nick Elliott who has carried out an exemplary job over the past nine years for the international members' club based in London and Cowes.

Chris from Australia will bring over 15 years of expertise to the position that includes his most recent role as Sailing Manager in the Senior Management Team at the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron, and previously at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club and Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

A keen sailor himself, Chris has competed at Cowes Week and in events such as the Melges 32 National Championships and Etchells Worlds.

He also has offshore race experience downunder so has first-hand experience of yacht and keelboat racing, both inshore and offshore.

Chris will direct the Race Management Team based in Cowes, Isle of Wight who work year-round on the RORC Season's Points Championship.

He will also be responsible for running a series of inshore events such as: The RORC Easter Challenge, Vice Admiral's Cup, IRC European Championship (includes the Commodores' Cup), as well as the RORC's signature event, the biennial Rolex Fastnet Race.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

2 October 2017 20:12 GMT