News
 

Chris Stone appointed RORC Racing Manager

The Royal Ocean Racing Club has appointmented Christopher Stone as the new Racing Manager from mid-November 2017.


Chris Stone

He will succeed Nick Elliott who has carried out an exemplary job over the past nine years for the international members' club based in London and Cowes.

Chris from Australia will bring over 15 years of expertise to the position that includes his most recent role as Sailing Manager in the Senior Management Team at the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron, and previously at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club and Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

A keen sailor himself, Chris has competed at Cowes Week and in events such as the Melges 32 National Championships and Etchells Worlds.

He also has offshore race experience downunder so has first-hand experience of yacht and keelboat racing, both inshore and offshore.

Chris will direct the Race Management Team based in Cowes, Isle of Wight who work year-round on the RORC Season's Points Championship.

He will also be responsible for running a series of inshore events such as: The RORC Easter Challenge, Vice Admiral's Cup, IRC European Championship (includes the Commodores' Cup), as well as the RORC's signature event, the biennial Rolex Fastnet Race.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
2 October 2017 20:12 GMT

Related articles

Chris Stone appointed RORC Racing Manager 2 October 2017 20:12
Niki Birrell settles his Account 2 October 2017 8:36
YJA Young Bloggers Competition 28 September 2017 10:50
Southampton Boat Show in Pictures 18 September 2017 17:22
YJA Yachtsman of the Year Awards - Nominations Invited 16 September 2017 9:14
Mills released from hospital in Sardinia 14 September 2017 7:22
Sail Aid UK announces Hurricane Irma Relief Fundraising Dinner 12 September 2017 10:43
Hannah Mills hospitalised after Boom strike 11 September 2017 7:28
World Sailing Show video update 29 August 2017 16:25
HMS Queen Elizabeth enters Portsmouth Harbour 16 August 2017 6:46
Monaco Solar & Electric Boat Challenge shines on Solar! 16 July 2017 6:58
MACIF winner in New York! 4 July 2017 7:17


Latest






















UK Hosted