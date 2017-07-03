Niki Birrell settles his Account

Niki Birrell with GBR teammates Alexandra Rickham (centre) and Helena Lucas (left) at Rio Paralympics - Click image for a larger image

The 31-year old sailor has enjoyed considerable success over the last 15 years, including winning bronze medals at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics.

With the removal of sailing from the 2020 Paralympics in Japan, Birrell decided that it was time now to – in his words – “settle down and concentrate on my career”.

Birrell began sailing at a young age after being introduced to the sport by his father.

He and his brother Christian became a competing pair and in 2002 they were selected for the British team in the 420 class.

Together, with long-term sailing partner Alexandra Rickham, he took part in London 2012 and Rio 2016 as world champions, winning bronze in the SKUD 18 at both events.

The pair have now won five world championship titles in the SKUD 18 class.

