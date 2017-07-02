Calling budding young bloggers, journalists, video/photographers and aspiring radio presenters - Looking for a first break in yachting journalism? Are you under 21?
Here’s a golden opportunity to get your work published . . . And noticed by leading editors and producers across the Globe.
Enter the 2017 YJA Young Bloggers Competition to win the latest GOPRO video camera or iPhone.
More importantly, promising entrants get the chance to work alongside leading media figures within the industry, gain experience covering a major Olympic event, powerboat or ocean race, and take up work experience opportunities with boating magazines and media.
Where could this lead to? We hope to a worthwhile career in boating journalism.
How to enter
Send your creative stories in audio, jpeg, text or video format to bloggercomp@yja.co.uk - Files larger than 10mb should be sent via the free FTP service www.wetransfer.com
Include your full address details and date of birth.
Entrants must be under the age of 21 on December 31, 2017
Entries close at Midnight UTC on November 30, 2017
Full details and entry conditions available here
Every entrant has the opportunity to join the Yachting Journalists’ Association as a Student member and receive an official Press Card.
