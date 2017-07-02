



Here’s a golden opportunity to get your work published . . . And noticed by leading editors and producers across the Globe.

Enter the 2017 YJA Young Bloggers Competition to win the latest GOPRO video camera or iPhone.

More importantly, promising entrants get the chance to work alongside leading media figures within the industry, gain experience covering a major Olympic event, powerboat or ocean race, and take up work experience opportunities with boating magazines and media.

Where could this lead to? We hope to a worthwhile career in boating journalism.

How to enter

Send your creative stories in audio, jpeg, text or video format to bloggercomp@yja.co.uk - Files larger than 10mb should be sent via the free FTP service www.wetransfer.com

Include your full address details and date of birth.

Entrants must be under the age of 21 on December 31, 2017

Entries close at Midnight UTC on November 30, 2017

Full details and entry conditions available here

Every entrant has the opportunity to join the Yachting Journalists’ Association as a Student member and receive an official Press Card.

